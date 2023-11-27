This eco-house for sale has been converted from a former reservoir and is full of “luxury” touches.
Reservoir House, near Yealmpton, includes eco-friendly aspects such as solar panels, an electric car charging station, aluminium Warmcore windows, and an A+ rated log burner.
On the entrance level is a bright and free-flowing open plan living space, with a lounge that has French doors to the garden and a log-burner.
There is a bespoke Linear kitchen with Neff appliances and an integrated oven, as well as a central island.
Also on this level is a secondary reception room, which could be used as a snug or a study, a utility room and a WC.
An oak and glass staircase leads downstairs, where there are four double bedrooms, each with French doors to one of the three private terraces.
The largest room, the master suite, includes a walk-in wardrobe and an en-suite bathroom, while the other three bedrooms share a Hans Grohe four-piece bathroom.
Throughout the home, there is underfloor heating, as well as Italian porcelain tiles and fittings.
A glass bridge from the living space leads to the garden, which is landscaped and includes a porcelain paved terrace and a hot tub.
Completing the grounds are a detached gym, a plant room which could be used as an annexe, and a triple carport.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a price of £1,250,000.
The agent described Reservoir House as “a beautifully presented high specification four double bedroom home with an A-rated EPC and completely off grid.
“The luxury doesn't stop inside, as both accessible from the ground, or over the glass bridge from the open plan living space, is the meticulously level landscaped garden, with a porcelain paved terrace and a hot tub.”