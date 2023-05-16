An estate agency has announced that it has opened a new town office.
It is the first time that Greenslade Taylor Hunt (GTH), an independent firm of rural surveyors, estate agents and auctioneers in the South West, has had a base in Ivybridge.
The opening is the 180-year-old firm’s 22nd branch, with the others spanning Devon, Somerset, and Dorset.
The focus at the Ivybridge branch will be on the needs of the rural community, being run by James Wotton, who is from a South Devon farming family and previously worked at GTH’s Honiton office.
Supporting James at the branch, which is at 8 Erme Court, is a local team, made up of office administrator Rachel Mayo and apprentice agricultural surveyor Lloyd Stone.
Chairman Richard Webber, who heads up the South Molton office, said: “We are delighted to announce this very exciting new expansion for GTH. As a local farmer’s son, living and working in the area, James is the ideal rural professional to head it up.”
James commented: “After eight years with the firm, I am delighted to be returning home to head up the new Ivybridge branch with the support of GTH and our new local team.
“The focus of agriculture and rural property results in myself, Lloyd and Rachel being well placed to offer clients an excellent level of service.
“The three of us are all Ivybridge born and bred, with our spare time spent working on commercial agricultural holdings, clients can therefore have confidence in local and practical advice. Being part of GTH, we are also able to call upon the firm’s experienced specialist departments that enables us to offer the full property package.”