This period cottage for sale has character features and far-reaching views over southern Dartmoor.
Torrbrook Cottage, near Cornwood, sits in Yondertown in the hamlet of Lutton, overlooking the Dartmoor National Park.
The “charming” cottage has retained many period features, including vaulted ceilings, exposed beams, and feature fireplaces.
On the ground floor, the kitchen and dining room are divided into two areas, along with a large pantry cupboard.
A wooden glazed panelled door leads out from the dining room into the inner hall, which provides access to a downstairs bedroom, featuring a box bay window.
On the other side of the kitchen is the master bedroom, which features a door to the garden.
Upstairs, the living room offers dual aspect views across the southern areas of Dartmoor, a fireplace with a stone surround, and access to a mezzanine area.
Externally, there is a patio area on the west side of the cottage, while to the rear is a garden which has been landscaped and includes a decking area,
Also in the garden is a stone-built piggery which provides garden and outdoor storage space.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a price of £250,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: "Torrbrook Cottage is a beautiful home tucked away just off Yondertown Square in Lutton, enjoying fantastic views across the southern part of Dartmoor National Park from the garden and the first floor living room.
"Having been extensively and sympathetically updated and improved by the current owners, the cottage is ready to move in and put the kettle on."