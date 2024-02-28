Looking for a new family home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From town centre apartments to conversion projects, there are a variety of properties on the market in Ivybridge.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing £180,000 or less.
Dymock Way, Ivybridge - £84,000 (shared ownership)
This semi-detached home for sale is described as “immaculate” and is being sold on a 35 per cent shared ownership basis.
The property comprises an entrance porch, a living room, a modern kitchen and diner, two double bedrooms, a cloakroom and a bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden to the rear of the home with a patio, as well as two allocated parking spaces to the front.
Kimberley Court, Ivybridge - £135,000
This first-floor flat is described as a “rare find” sitting in Ivybridge’s town centre and overlooking the River Erme.
Inside, there is a fitted kitchen, a lounge, two double bedrooms, with the potential to use one as a home office, and a bathroom.
There is allocated parking to the rear of the property, and the countryside is “right outside” the doorstep.
Fore Street, Ivybridge - £169,950
This end-terraced cottage is double fronted and sits in the “heart” of Ivybridge.
The accommodation is made up of an entrance porch, a living room with a feature Minster fireplace, a kitchen, two double bedrooms and a shower room.
To the front of the property is a gravelled forecourt, while to the rear is a small courtyard seating area.
Western Road, Ivybridge - £170,000
This ground floor flat is one of two that are in the process of being converted from the former Gun Room shop in the centre of Ivybridge.
The flat is being finished to a “very high” specification and will include an open plan living space, a fitted kitchen, two double bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is described by the agent as “perfect” for both investors and first-time buyers.
Park Street, Ivybridge - £180,000
This end terraced home is in a “prime position”, being close to the town centre and including modern features.
The accommodation includes an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining space, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property is described as “cosy and inviting”, and includes a private parking space.