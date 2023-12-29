Thinking of starting off the year by finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
There are a variety of properties for sale in Tavistock right now, from town centre apartments to a home in a former manor.
We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes on the market - all costing £180k or less.
Wessex Court - £139,950
This top floor apartment is close to the town centre and is in a gated mews development.
The accommodation is made up of an open plan kitchen, dining room and living room, a large bedroom and a shower room.
There is also lapsed planning permission for a loft conversion, as well as communal courtyard gardens.
Brook Street - £140,000
This first floor contemporary apartment is just off Tavistock’s High Street and has underfloor heating throughout.
Inside, there is an open plan living space with a fully fitted kitchen, a store room, a bedroom with a Juliet balcony and an en-suite bathroom.
There is also a balcony in the living area, while outside is a communal courtyard space.
Manor Oaks - £170,000
This “spacious” apartment is on the former site of Tavistock Manor, sitting on an upper floor.
The property is made up of a living room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom, with communal parkland gardens outside.
The property has previously been used as a long term let, and includes an allocated parking space.
Chapel Heights - £170,000
This first floor apartment sits in Tavistock’s town centre and is in a modern purpose-built block.
Inside, there is a large kitchen with integrated appliances, a sitting and dining room, two double bedrooms, an en-suite shower room and a further bathroom.
The property benefits from integrated appliances and a communal entrance hall with a video entry phone system.
Montgomery Drive - £180,000
This semi-detached coach house style property is with walking distance of the town centre and has far-reaching moorland views.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a sitting and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property has an integral garage on the ground floor with driveway parking, and outside is a small south-facing garden area.