Thinking of finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum? 

From town centre apartments to homes in Grade II listed buildings, there are a variety of properties on the market around the South Hams. 

We’ve rounded up five of the cheapest homes in the area, all costing £190,000 or less. 

Fore Street, Dartmouth - £130,000

The apartment is on the ground floor. (Marchand Petit)

This ground floor apartment is in a private walled development close to the town centre. 

The accommodation comprises a sitting room, a kitchen with integrated appliances, a dial aspect bedroom and a shower room. 

There is also parking for residents, as well as a communal garden, with the property being described as “ideal” for a first-time buyer or a holiday home. 

Higher Street, Dartmouth - £130,000

Inside the property. (Winkworth)

This ground floor flat is “ideally located”, being close to the town centre’s facilities. 

Inside, there is a lounge, a kitchen and breakfast room, two double bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There are also communal gardens to the rear of the property and views towards Kingswear. 

Plymouth Road, Totnes - £130,000

The apartment has rooftop views of Totnes. (Fulfords)

This apartment is on the second floor and benefits from rooftop views over Totnes, being described as the “perfect purchase” for a first-time buyer or as an investment opportunity. 

The accommodation comprises a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a shower room, which has been recently refitted. 

The apartment comes with an allocated parking space in a private car park, and lawned communal gardens. 

Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £135,000

The property is in a Grade II listed building. (Luscombe Maye)

This first floor apartment sits in a Grade II listed building in the town centre and comes with church garden views. 

Inside, there is a living room with high ceilings, a kitchen, two double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom. 

The property is described as “ideal” as a first-time buy, a lock-up and leave property, or a holiday let. 

Higher Street, Dartmouth - £140,000 

The property is on the second floor. (Winkworth)

This flat sits on the second floor of a purpose-built block of flats in the centre of the town. 

The property is made up of a large lounge, a kitchen and breakfast room, three bedrooms and a bathroom. 

There are also communal gardens to the rear, views towards Kingswear, and an entry phone system. 