Looking for a new property but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From riverside flats to Dartmoor bungalows, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in the South Hams - all costing less than £140,000.
West Charleton Court, Kingsbridge - £90,000
This first floor flat sits in a popular development close to the village centre, and would make a “perfect” first-time purchase.
Inside, there is an open plan living room, a kitchen, a bedroom with built-in storage, and a bathroom.
The property also benefits from an off-road parking space, and countryside views from the living room.
Seymour Court, Totnes - £100,000
This second floor apartment is within walking distance of Totnes and sits in a Grade II listed development of properties.
The apartment comprises an entrance hall with storage space, an open living room, a kitchen, a study space, a bedroom with a built-in wardrobe, a sash window and an en-suite bathroom.
There are also communal riverside gardens with benches and flower beds, as well as an allocated parking space.
Tretheway Gardens, Wotter - £125,000
This end-terraced bungalow sits on the edge of Dartmoor, near Shaugh Prior, and has views over the surrounding area.
Inside, there is an entrance porch, a lounge, a kitchen, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a storage room.
To the front of the property is a lawned area and a paved patio, as well as residents’ parking.
Linton Road, Tamerton Foliot - £133,500
This top-floor maisonette spans two levels and has a secure entry system, as well as allocated parking.
On the ground floor of the property is an entrance hall, a large lounge and dining room, and a kitchen.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms and a bathroom, with storage space throughout the home.
Kimberley Court, Ivybridge - £135,000
This first-floor flat is in the heart of Ivybridge town centre and overlooks the River Erme, being described as a “rare find”.
The accommodation comprises a fitted kitchen, a lounge, two double bedrooms and a four-piece bathroom.
The property has been recently redecorated with new flooring throughout, and allocated parking to the rear.