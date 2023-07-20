Looking for a new home but aiming to keep costs to a minimum? 

From shared ownership houses to sea-view apartments, there are a variety of options on the market at the moment. 

We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest new property listings in and around the South Hams - all costing less than £150,000.  

Lister Way, East Allington - £87,200

The home is available for 40 per cent shared ownership. (Fox & Sons)

This end of terrace home is available to buy as a 40 per cent shared ownership property. 

Inside, there is a hall, a cloakroom, a lounge, a kitchen, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom. 

Outside, there is a driveway with a slab path and patio, as well as a shed with raised platform decking. 

Flete House, Ermington - £95,000

The apartment sits in an Elizabethan building. (Luscombe Maye)

This apartment sits on the second floor of Flete House, which has parts dating back to the Elizabethan era. 

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, a lounge and dining room with open views, a bathroom and a double bedroom. 

The building sits in rolling parkland overlooking the Erme Valley, and includes allocated parking. 

Victoria Road, Dartmouth - £100,000

The flat is described as "quirky". (Springbok Properties)

This flat in the centre of Dartmouth is described as “quirky” and “ideal” for a first-time buyer or a buy-to-let investor. 

Inside, there is a fitted kitchen, a spacious living room, a bedroom, a shower room and a separate WC. 

The property is in need of modernisation throughout and is in a “prime” location. 

Barton Way, Dartmouth - £102,000

The property is shared ownership. (Bradleys Estate Agents)

This end-of-terrace family home is available as a 30 per cent shared ownership property. 

The accommodation comprises an open-plan living area, three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, a family bathroom and a cloakroom. 

Outside, there is a fenced garden to the rear, as well as two allocated parking spaces. 

Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £140,000

The property is in a Grade II listed building. (Luscombe Maye)

This top floor flat sits in a Grade II listed building in the heart of Kingsbridge, with views of the Salcombe estuary. 

Inside, there is an entrance hall, an open plan living area, a kitchen with an integrated oven and a breakfast bar, a double bedroom and a bathroom. 

The property is accessed via a communal entrance and is described as “ideal” as a lock up and leave home. 