Thinking about finding a new home but wanting to keep costs to a minimum?
From an apartment in a former library to Victorian flats with period features, there are plenty of options on the market at the moment.
We’ve rounded up some of the cheapest property listings in the South Hams, all costing £160,000 or less.
Blachford Road, Ivybridge - £110,000
This first floor apartment sits in Nirvana House, a Victorian building within walking distance of the town centre.
Inside, there is a lounge and dining area with a period marble fireplace and deep window sills, a double bedroom, a kitchen and a shower room.
Surrounding the building, which dates back to approximately 1890, are mature gardens with Dartmoor views.
Crescent Road, Ivybridge - £153,000
This top floor apartment is in a historic building in an elevated position with views over Ivybridge.
The accommodation comprises an open plan lounge, kitchen and dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The property has been recently updated, and benefits from access to communal gardens and parking.
Ilbert Road, Kingsbridge - £155,000
This apartment sits on the first floor of a former library building and is in the centre of Kingsbridge.
The property is made up of a living area, a fully fitted kitchen, a double bedroom and a bathroom.
The apartment is described as “perfect” for a first time home, permanent residence or investment opportunity.
Fore Street, Kingsbridge - £160,000
This first floor apartment is within a “beautiful” Grade II listed building in a quiet position close to local amenities.
Inside, there is a living room with high ceilings, a kitchen with church garden views, two double bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom.
The property is described as “ideal” for a first time buyer, or could be sold as an investment opportunity with tenants in situ.
Plymouth Road, Totnes - £160,000
This second floor apartment has rooftop views over Totnes and is described as the “perfect” purchase for a first time buyer.
The property comprises a living room, a kitchen, a double bedroom and a recently re-fitted shower room.
Outside, there is an allocated parking space in a private car park and lawned communal gardens.