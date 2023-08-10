This character cottage for sale was once the veterinary surgery for the village - and is now a family home with “wonderful” views.
The Old Surgery, in Modbury, was converted into a cottage in 2007 from the veterinary surgery, after having been extended in the 1980s.
Entering the property, there is a spacious hallway leading to a study and a downstairs cloakroom, as well as the L-shaped kitchen/diner.
In the kitchen, there is a large six-burner, two-oven Rangemaster cooker, while further through the house is an “unusually shaped" living room, with triple aspect windows and double doors out to the garden.
Upstairs, the master bedroom offers views over Modbury and beyond, as well as an en-suite shower room and three fitted wardrobes.
Also on the first floor are two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private garden which is partially laid to turf, with a gravelled seating area and a storage shed.
There is also a parking area for two cars, which is a “rare commodity” in the town.
The property is being sold by estate agent Luscombe Maye for a price of £535,000.
The agent said: “This cottage oozes character throughout, with the rare commodity of parking for two cars and a low maintenance garden.
“With wonderful views across the town of Modbury, this will be sure to delight.”