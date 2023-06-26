This period family home is for sale for the first time in half a century and comes with woodlands, a stream and estuary views.
Creek Lodge, in Noss Mayo, sits in grounds that span approximately 3.5 acres and include woodlands and climbing roses.
Entering the property, a hallway leads to the kitchen and breakfast room, which offers a breakfast bar area, a fitted oven and a sliding door to the dining room, which includes a bay window and an archway to the hallway.
The sitting room benefits from a stone hearth and wooden mantel with an electric freestanding fireplace, as well as twin French doors to the conservatory, which has triple aspect views and exposed stonework.
Upstairs, the master suite includes fitted wardrobes, an en-suite shower room and sliding windows to a balcony with “fantastic” estuary views.
There are a further three bedrooms, two of which have fitted wardrobes, as well as a family bathroom and a home office.
Outside, a five bar gate leads to the private gravel drive and detached garage.
The grounds, which are described as “remarkably private”, are made up of lawns, terraces with climbing roses, grass paddocks and mixed woodland, with a stream running through the land.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a price of £2,750,000.
The agent commented: “It is the first time in 50 years that this property has come to the market, a large, detached family home in a remarkably private setting on the edge of the village.
“There are 3.5 acres of cherished gardens, paddocks, and woodland, sweeping lawns, secluded terraces festooned with climbing roses and many well-established specimen trees and shrubs, complimented by grass paddocks and mixed woodland beyond. A stream runs down through the grounds.
“From the first floor there is a balcony enjoying beautiful estuary and village views."