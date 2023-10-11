Look inside this character-filled Victorian home for sale that is described as a "rare gem" mixing period features with modern living.
Treveor House, in Modbury, was built in 1852 and offers a classic design showcasing Victorian architecture.
There are period features throughout the home, including gothic archways, moulded cornices and deep skirting boards.
The house is entered through a porch to the entrance hall, with the large sitting room to the right featuring a bay window.
From the sitting room, there are double doors to the formal dining room, while across the hall is a second reception room with a spiral staircase down to the basement.
To the rear of the ground floor is the kitchen and breakfast room, which is described as a “chef’s dream”, with a large island and appliances, while completing this level are a garden room and a study.
The basement features two rooms which could be used as a home office, a gym or a media room, along with a laundry room and a WC.
Upstairs, the first floor offers five bedrooms, the master of which includes built-in wardrobes, an en-suite bathroom and countryside views, while the guest bedroom also benefits from an en-suite bathroom and the other rooms are served by a family bathroom.
Attached to the house is a spacious garage, which also has a loft space.
Outside, there is a lawn with various al-fresco dining spots, as well as a summer house.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £1,200,000.
The agent commented: “Treveor House, built in 1863, is a stunning example of Victorian architecture.
“This property exudes sophistication and charm. A classic design combined with modern amenities ensures the perfect fusion of tradition and comfort.
“Neither listed, nor in a conservation area, this elegant and impressive Victorian home is extremely well appointed and includes a wealth of character features including deep skirting boards, moulded cornices and gothic archways.
“This certainly is a rare gem in this popular town.”