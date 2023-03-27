These 18th century barns for sale have been converted into luxury homes with “unique” features throughout.
Ritson Barton Barns, at a mid-point between Dartmouth, Totnes and Kingsbridge, are tow traditional stone barns which have been restored and transformed into bespoke country homes.
Throughout, there is a mix of traditional and modern features, including vaulted ceilings, low carbon technologies such as underfloor heating, and designer lighting.
The first of the properties, known as the Woodworking Barn, opens into a full-height hall with limestone flooring, exposed stonework and A-frames.
On the ground floor, there are five bedrooms and three shower rooms, with two of the bedrooms featuring double doors out to a rear terrace.
A solid oak staircase leads upstairs to an “expansive” open-plan living area with a gable-end picture window and views over the countryside, and a kitchen area with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar.
Outside, there is a gravelled parking area and a double garage, as well as gardens with views of the woodlands and countryside.
The second property, called the Granary Barn, is fronted by a walled garden with paving and planted raised bed, with an elevated orchard area and space for parking two vehicles.
Inside, the ground floor is an open-plan area with a fitted kitchen to one end and double terrace doors, and a sitting room with a circular wood burner to the other end.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with partially vaulted ceilings, one with an en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom serving the others.
The properties are being sold by Rendells, with the Woodworking Barn listed at £1,250,000 and the Granary Barn costing £750,000.
Robin Tozer, Totnes residential manager at Rendells, commented: “Ritson Barton Barns really are superb properties.
“Their location is idyllic at the mid-point of three iconic South Hams towns, set on a former farm with only a handful of other homes, each possessing its own unique qualities, and all meticulously finished to an impressively high standard.
“With their low carbon heating systems, they will be efficient to run and would suit a wide range of buyers, from couples looking to work from home, expand their family or host guests at weekends, to ready-made families with a number of children of all ages.
“We are thrilled to offer them for sale and are already seeing a great deal of interest.”