This period cottage for sale has a “wealth” of character features and includes a “delightful” garden.
Reedstore Cottage, in Holbeton, is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 17th century.
Originally, the property was part of a row of three cottages adjoining the village’s almshouses, but was later converted into one of two cottages.
The property has a thatched roof and period features throughout, and is constructed of roughcast stone rubble.
Entering the property, a tiled porch leads to a sitting room with a character inglenook fireplace, and two window seats.
Beyond this, there is a kitchen and diner with a Rayburn oven, a fridge-freezer and a window seat.
From the rear hallway, there is access to a utility room with a full height built-in cupboard, and a downstairs shower room.
There is also a mezzanine first floor level, which has a small area which could be used for a desk or a reading space.
Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, the master of which includes a period fireplace, an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe.
Outside, there is a garden to the rear which is stocked with shrubs, fruit trees and perennials, as well as including a greenhouse, a summerhouse and an outbuilding.
The attached barn could be converted into additional accommodation or studio, subject to the necessary planning consent.
The property is for sale with Luscombe Maye for a price of £425,000.
The agent commented: “The origins of Reedstore Cottage are believed to date from the 17th century and along with surrounding properties is Grade II listed.
“Re-thatched in October 2016, the property retains a wealth of character features.”