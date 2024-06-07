This period cottage for sale has a “wealth” of character features and includes a “delightful” garden. 

Reedstore Cottage, in Holbeton, is Grade II listed and is believed to date back to the 17th century. 

Originally, the property was part of a row of three cottages adjoining the village’s almshouses, but was later converted into one of two cottages. 

The property has a thatched roof and period features throughout, and is constructed of roughcast stone rubble. 

reedstore cottage
Character features throughout include period fireplaces. (Luscombe Maye)

Entering the property, a tiled porch leads to a sitting room with a character inglenook fireplace, and two window seats. 

Beyond this, there is a kitchen and diner with a Rayburn oven, a fridge-freezer and a window seat. 

reedstore cottage
The kitchen and dining area. (Luscombe Maye )

From the rear hallway, there is access to a utility room with a full height built-in cupboard, and a downstairs shower room. 

There is also a mezzanine first floor level, which has a small area which could be used for a desk or a reading space. 

reedstore cottage
One of the bedrooms. (Luscombe Maye )

Upstairs, there are three bedrooms, the master of which includes a period fireplace, an en-suite bathroom and a walk-in wardrobe. 

Outside, there is a garden to the rear which is stocked with shrubs, fruit trees and perennials, as well as including a greenhouse, a summerhouse and an outbuilding. 

reedstore cottage
The gardens are fully stocked. (Luscombe Maye )

The attached barn could be converted into additional accommodation or studio, subject to the necessary planning consent. 

The property is for sale with Luscombe Maye for a price of £425,000.

The agent commented: “The origins of Reedstore Cottage are believed to date from the 17th century and along with surrounding properties is Grade II listed. 

“Re-thatched in October 2016, the property retains a wealth of character features.”