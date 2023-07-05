This period cottage for sale sits on the waterside and has a Mediterranean garden with “fantastic” views.
The cottage, in Newton Ferrers, is described as “perfect” for a relaxed lifestyle, and has a plethora of period features throughout.
The home is entered through a stable door with a storm porch, leading into a living room featuring an inglenook fireplace with a log burner on a slate hearth and a wooden mantel, exposed wooden beams and twin window seats overlooking the estuary.
The kitchen/dining room includes a bespoke Treyone kitchen with integrated appliances, a laundry cupboard and a stable door to the rear garden.
Completing the ground floor is a cloakroom and an understairs storage cupboard.
On the first floor, there are two bedrooms with window seats and estuary views, a family bathroom, and a study overlooking the rear garden which could be used as a third bedroom.
Outside, steps from the kitchen lead to an enclosed Mediterranean-style garden terrace, and a further upper garden with views over the village and the estuary.
In the garden is a detached studio and a timber garden shed, as well as a storage shed.
To the front of the cottage is a public slipway leading down to the foreshore with a possible dinghy morning, subject to Harbour Authority consent.
The property is being sold by estate agents Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £895,000.
The agent commented: “A charming three bedroom waterside cottage, with a beautiful detached garden room/studio and close access to the Yealm Estuary via a public slipway. “[There is a] south facing Mediterranean private terraced garden with fantastic estuary and village views.
“It would make a delightful holiday or main home; perfect for sailors, walkers or anyone wanting a relaxed lifestyle by the water.”