This Georgian home for sale is a “rare find” with character features throughout and countryside views.
The property, in Yealmpton, has been sympathetically modernised while retaining period features such as original floors, fire surrounds and picture rails.
The house sits in more than a quarter of an acre of gardens and comes with planning consent for a self-contained two bedroom annexe.
The property spans four levels, starting on the lower ground floor in a large kitchen/dining/family room which has an original limestone floor, a woodburner with a period surround and mantel, and a walk-in pantry.
Also on this level is a south-facing conservatory, as well as a laundry room and a WC.
The upper ground floor is made up of two reception rooms, one which is currently used as a study and library, with a period fireplace surround, cornicing, oak floorboards and a picture rail, and the other being used as a sitting room with views out to the countryside.
On the first floor, there are two bedrooms, both with period fireplaces, and a family bathroom, with this level having new oak flooring throughout.
The top floor comprises three double bedrooms and a family bathroom, with one of the bedrooms featuring an en-suite bathroom.
Outside, there is a cobbled courtyard to the front and two outbuildings to the side, while at the rear of the property there is a large terrace, and an ‘outdoor living room’ with a brick-built barbecue.
Beyond the terrace is a level lawn and a vegetable garden, with a separate part of the garden made up of a wildflower meadow, a chicken coop, and a wooden lodge currently used as a gym, workshop and store.
The planning for the annexe is for the current site of the outbuildings on the driveway.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a price of £650,000.
The agent said: “This Georgian semi-detached family home with a large south-facing garden of circa 0.3 acres is a rare find in the popular village of Yealmpton.
“The current owners have sympathetically modernised the property with thoughtful touches so that 'everything you need, is where you need it', whilst retaining many period and character features.
“The spacious accommodation offers flexibility and is ideal for families and/or those who need space to work from home.”