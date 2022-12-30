This “substantial” rural home comes with its own chicken run and sun room - and even has views out to the sea.
Heather Brae, in Wotter, has views over the Sound and the Eddystone Lighthouse, and has character features such as high ceilings and picture rails.
The house is set over two storeys, with the first floor being made up of a porch, a twin aspect sitting room with a fireplace and a separate dining room with a bay window and a feature fireplace.
One of the primary features of the property is a sunroom - also called the garden room - which overlooks the garden, countryside and sea.
Also on this level is a fitted kitchen, a utility room, a downstairs cloakroom and family bathroom, plus three double bedrooms.
Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms, including the master, which has an en-suite shower room, built-in storage cupboards, fitted wardrobes and twin Velux windows.
The second bedroom on the first floor also has twin windows, eaves storage, and plumbing ready for the installation of an additional en-suite bathroom.
From the sun room, there is access to the garden, which features a semi-circular patio, rockery areas, a large fish pond with a central fountain feature and a summer house.
Also outside is a further paved area, a lawn with a stepping stone path, a chicken run with a hen house, and various trees and hedging.
To the front, there are wrought iron gates, a garage with a log store, a brick paved driveway and gravelled areas.
Heather Brae has been brought to market by Luscombe Maye for a price of £600,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: “Heather Brae is a very special property, benefitting from a rural location yet with access to village amenities, being located on the edge of the Moor yet enjoying distant sea views.
“The accommodation is flexible and would suit a wide variety of buyers, including those in need of multi-generational space.”