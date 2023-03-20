This townhouse for sale sits on the site of a historic paper mill and is a stone’s throw from the riverside and woodlands.
The property is in the Stowford Mill development in Ivybridge, which was a paper mill that was dated to 1862, although the paper mill business had been operating from the site since the late 1700s.
The site is close to the River Erme, with the access to water having been instrumental in the use of water wheels to power the mill.
The mill continued to produce paper for 226 years, under various owners, before closing in 2013.
The site was then bought by Burrington Estates, who undertook the transformation of the mill into a residential and commercial area, which was completed in 2019.
The townhouse spans three floors, with the ground floor being made up of a garage and the master bedroom, which has tri-fold doors out to the garden and could be converted into a reception room.
Upstairs, the first floor comprises an open-plan lounge area with French doors and a Juliet balcony, as well as a kitchen area with built-in appliances and a breakfast bar.
On the top floor, there are three further bedrooms, one of which has built-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom, and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a south-facing rear garden connected to a terrace, while throughout the house there are views over the garden and the surrounding countryside.
The property is close to both Longtimber Woods, which provide access to Dartmoor, and the River Erme.
Another aspect of the home is its energy efficiency, achieved through the use of solar panels and insulation.
The property is being sold by Yopa for a guide price of £430,000
A Yopa spokesperson commented: “This very versatile townhouse is set over three floors.
“The master bedroom is on [the ground] floor, but this could easily be another reception room, there are tri-fold doors leading out to the south facing rear garden.
“This home has very low energy bills due to solar panels and excellent insulation.”