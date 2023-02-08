This Victorian property was once part of the historic Saltram estate - and is now a massive seven-bedroom house for sale.
Merafield House, in Plympton, was built in 1886 by the third Earl of Morley, who lived in Saltram House and intended to use the new property as a home for his mother.
The house was never used for his mother, and instead became the residence for William Vosper, Yeoman of the Saltram estate.
As of the 1891 census, Vosper lived in the house with his wife, three sons, one daughter and four servants, with his occupation listed as “farmer/malster”, meaning that he was both a landowner and a producer of malts for brewing beer.
Vosper appeared to have more than a dozen employees working across his farm, but by the 1911 census, he had died and left his wife a widow.
The house itself retains plenty of period features, including high ceilings, ornamental fireplaces and stained glass features.
On the ground floor, there is an open canopy porch, an entrance vestibule with a ceiling rose, a grand reception hallway, a lounge with a feature fireplace and patio doors, and a dining room with original shutters.
This level also has a morning room, a kitchen/breakfast room, two utility rooms, a cloakroom and a store room.
Upstairs, the master bedroom has triple aspect views, a ceiling rose, and an en-suite shower room, while a second bedroom also has an en-suite.
There is a walk-in dressing room, two further bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC, and on the second floor, there are three more bedrooms, another family bathroom, and an attic room.
The grounds are made up of approximately 0.3 acres, and include a double garage, a landscaped pathway, al-fresco areas, lawns, an apple tree, a timber shed, a greenhouse, a pergola and a patio.
The property is being sold by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £750,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: “Merafield House is absolutely stunning, packed with character and a credit to the owners who have made the absolute most of the period features.
"Although it is attached on one side, once you’re inside it doesn’t feel attached at all since the focus of the rooms tend to the other direction.”