CHI Rei Kai Karate students from five different dojos in the South Hams were competed for medals in the annual competition on Sunday, October 19.
The recent karate tournament, held in Ivybridge at the South Devon Leisure Centre, brought together talented karate practitioners from across the region to compete in various categories.
With many taking part, the competition was organised into several age and skill divisions, ranging from junior beginners to senior black belts. Events included individual kata (forms), kumite (sparring), and team demonstrations. Each participant was judged by a panel of certified referees, ensuring fair and consistent scoring throughout the tournament.
Ash Hawkes (sixth Dan) who is the Chief Instructor of the South West-based Karate Organisation said: “I witnessed some outstanding individual performances. Some competitors really stood out in their category and demonstrated exceptional skill and sportsmanship, earning high scores in both kata and kumite.”
Jay Hawkes (fifth Dan), the Assistant Chief Instructor, added: “As the main organiser of the event and chief referee, I have to say all the officials and judges who helped put this competition together did a fantastic job. It was a long day and we all worked hard to make it happen. I was made to feel very proud of the team!”
Meanwhile, Senior Instructor and Official at the event Sal Hawkins (third Dan) commented, “There was so much talent. Several participants showcased remarkable promise, indicating a bright future for karate in the region and perhaps beyond.
“Working mostly on the score table the pressure was on all day! The score table couldn’t have been such a success if it weren't for Charlotte Hawkes (second Dan Instructor), it took a lot of work to present and keep accurate score.”
Charlotte Hawkes was also very proud of the student/competitors and their performances. She said :“The spirit of sportsmanship, which is the very essence of karate prevailed throughout the tournament; karate ka (karate practitioner) displayed respect and humility, upholding the core values of karate. It was heart-warming to see this element of what is essentially a ‘fighting art’.”
The other officials and judges were: Eddie Sliwinski, Mary Egginton, Mark Allen, Rachael Hamer-Brown, Isla Mortimer and Patrick Wills. Eliot and Caspian Ely did an amazing job of taking photographs throughout the day.
The tournament succeeded in fostering camaraderie among students/instructors and encouraging the continued development of martial arts skills. Several sensei noted the progress made by competitors since the previous event, and plans are underway for further training sessions and inter-Dojo exchanges. The high level of participation and enthusiasm bodes well for the future of Chi Rei Kai Karate in the surrounding areas and further afield.
Results:
Under 12 years old White to Yellow Belt – Kata
1st – Yehor Kalyta
2nd - Daniel Stephenson
3rd - Raef Pike & Matvii Kalyta
Under 12 years old Green and Purple Belt - Kata
1st - Jacob Hawkes
2nd - Emilee Lowe
3rd - Elijah Little & Ryan Lowe
Under 12 years old Purple and White to Brown Belt - Kata
1st - Sophia Hawkes
2nd - Joshua Raw
3rd - Jack Andrew’s & Bella Buckley
Over 12 years old White to Purple and White Belt - Kata
1st - Ruby Merrison
2nd - Sophia Livsey
3rd - Laura Willis & Ethan Warner
Over 12 years old Brown Belt - Kata
1st - Tom Ward
2nd - Rohan Linden
3rd - Emma Willis
Black Belts - Kata
1st - Isla Mortimer
2nd - Chloe Corbett
3rd - Jack Graham & Jacob Brooker
Under 12 yrs old White to Yellow Belt - Kumite
1st - Yehor Kalyta
2nd - Daniel Stephenson
3rd - Matvii Kalyta
Under 12 yrs old Green and Purple Belt - Kumite
1st - Jacob Hawkes
2nd - Ryan Lowe
3rd - Jack Day
Under 12 yrs old Purple and White and Brown Belts Kumite
1st - Sophia Hawkes
2nd - Bella Buckley
3rd - Joshua Raw
Over 12yrs old and Under 18yrs old White to Purple and White Belt - Kumite
1st - Sophia Livsey
2nd - Ruby Merrison
3rd - Ethan Warner
Adult Below Black Belt - Kumite
1st - Tom Ward
2nd - Phillip Kerley
3rd - Laura Willis
Over 12yrs old Under 18 Brown Belt - Kumite
1st - Rohan Linden
2nd - Oscar Lowther
3rd - Holly Colton
Black Belts Kumite
1st - Eliot Ely
2nd - Chloe Corbett
3rd - Jacob Brooker
