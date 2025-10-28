THURLESTONE Golf Club ladies played a three-person team event on Wednesday, October 22, with two scores to count.
73 was the winning score, courtesy of Janice Croke, Wendy Stewart and Sally Cahill. They finished ahead of Elizabeth Sharman, Jan Brooking & Liz Stewart (72pts) and Barbara Smith, Irene Lowry & Maggie Best (70pts).
Anna McGrath and Wendy Stewart had the only twos, both coming on hole three.
Lewis Kendall of the Dartmoor League reports that their last event was cancelled due to the poor weather forecast.
Such a shame, however they do have their awards evening to look forward to on Saturday, November 14.
Apart from that, their last get-together before the end of the season is this Saturday, a competition organised by Lewis as a thank you to all who played for Thurlestone.
On Sunday, there was good support for the four-ball better-ball competition with 44 entries. The winners on a very cold and windy day were father and son Bruce Brooker and Jacob Brooker with 44 points.
Second were Dean Lowden and Kevin Rogers on 43 points and third Martin Oakes-Monger and Mark Drew, with 42 points. There were just two birdie twos by Dean Lowden and James Mitchell.
The charity swim organised by John Rogers, in aid of Kingsbridge Care Hub, went well thanks to the help given on the day from many. Included in the team were junior captain William Hoskin, Mike Day, Clare Day & their family, Davy Savage and some of his staff from Savage Scaffolding and, last but not least, Will McMullan from South Moor Vets.
A great amount was raised for the care hub, in excess of £1200 with pledges still to come after that as well.
Pictured- a German naval vessel paid Thurlestone a visit during the week —quite the sight to see it cruising so close to shore.
