The Erme Valley quartet clocked a stunning overall time of 49 minutes and 22 seconds, which was nearly two minutes quicker than the previous record. Battershill broke the individual leg record, clocking 11.35 minutes for the two-and-a-half-mile lap on country lanes around Ivybridge Rugby Club. All four members of the team were in the top seven times of the night, with Ben Holmes (12.13) clocking the second fastest time.