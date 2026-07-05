ERME Valley Harriers were able to call on Great Britain international Will Battershill as he helped the club to a record-breaking performance in their popular annual relays, which this year attracted some 84 teams of four.
Battershall, who five days earlier won a silver medal in the steeplechase at the UK Championships in Birmingham, teamed up with Nathan Brown, Ben Holmes and Matthew Gilvear (who recently won the Leamington Spa Half Marathon in a time of 1.10.16) to help the Harriers smash the course record and claim a third successive victory.
The Erme Valley quartet clocked a stunning overall time of 49 minutes and 22 seconds, which was nearly two minutes quicker than the previous record. Battershill broke the individual leg record, clocking 11.35 minutes for the two-and-a-half-mile lap on country lanes around Ivybridge Rugby Club. All four members of the team were in the top seven times of the night, with Ben Holmes (12.13) clocking the second fastest time.
Harriers claimed second place in the women’s event, whilst they continued their great night as their male vet 40, male vet 60 and female vet 55 team all claimed victories.
A few days later the Harriers ladies were in action at the Newon Abbot Ladies 10K, with a great turnout of some 10 ladies.
Everyone was in great form with Sophie Gilvear sixth overall and first under 18, whilst Jenny Hayes was first female vet 50, Helen Chapell first female vet 55, Andrea Mitchell second female vet 55 and Alison Engledew first female vet 65. The Harriers ladies team of Gilvear, Hayes and Chapell along with Becky Lee were second ladies’ team.
Pictured, from left to right, of the Erme Valley Harriers, are: Will Battershill, Nathan Brown, Matthew Gilvear and Ben Holmes.
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