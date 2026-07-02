Supporters often look straight to the Boxing Day game and the Greens will be making the trip to Bovey Tracey AFC amidst the festive celebrations.
They fell to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Buckland Athletic in 2025/26 but this time around, Ivybridge face Bovey and Buckland face Brixham AFC.
Ben Washam and Brad Gargett may not have been able to think up a tougher start to the campaign if they tried though.
At the end of July, they visit Portishead Town (Saturday 25) before a swift turn to midweek action, welcoming the aforementioned Brixham to Erme Valley.
Both of these sides are returning to step five football having been relegated from the Southern League and both of them, Portishead especially, will be seeking an instant return to where they came from.
August brings just three league outings with the knockout competitions taking over, the Ivies will venture into the FA Cup and FA Vase.
In September, they’ll have the reverse clash with Portishead as well a tasty game against St Blazey, whose busy summer saw them steal Kai Burrell and Joe Cook from Erme Valley.
October will be a real test for this young group as they take on a group of promotion hopefuls.
Said group includes Tavistock AFC, another of those dropping down from step four, Clevedon Town both home and away, Torpoint Athletic at home and Buckland away.
As previously mentioned, Ivybridge have a meeting with Bovey on December 26th and in the lead up to Christmas, they face journeys to Brixham and Torpoint.
The reverse game against Ben Gerring’s Bovey Tracey is on Friday, March 26, then concluding the campaign at home to Sidmouth Town (Mon 29) and away at Wells City (Apr 3).
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