CHARLIE Finan’s maiden Premier Division century wasn’t quite enough to earn Cornwood victory in a high-scoring engagement away to Hatherleigh.
Niall Leahy and in-form Gareth Tidball both made half-centuries for Hatherleigh, and Emerson Wood should have had one as well, in Hatherleigh’s 50-over total of 325 for eight.
Finan, who opened up for Cornwood, was out for 178 two balls into the final over with 11 still needed for victory. The target proved just a few too many for the Wood, who ran out of time on 321 for five.
Finan’s personal score was the second highest totalled by any Premier batter this season. Only Cornwood team-mate Mohsin Khan, who struck 203 not out against Sandford in round two, has gone further.
Robin Dart, who led the side in the absence of 1st XI skipper Matt Skeemer, said: “Great game – but gutting to not quite get there.
“Either team could’ve won going into the last five overs, but credit to the Hatherleigh bowlers, who held their nerve and bowled their areas.”
Leahy (62) and Shrey Ghosh (25), got Hatherleigh up to 120 for two, then Tidball (54) kicked on to 248 for five with help from Jasper Presswell and Wood (49).
Paul Heard (23) and Charlie Presswell (27no) added 56 for the eighth wicket in the latter overs.
The Baker duo – dad Lee (2-38) and lad Stanley (2-49) – were the only Cornwood bowlers to take more than one wicket.
Finan, whose work commitments limit his time on the cricket pitch, had never made a half-century in the first team prior to this game. His big stands were 148 for the third wicket with Khan (72), 66 with Chris Parker (21) and 55 with skipper Dart (18no).
The Wood started the final over from Jasper Presswell (2-39) on 314 for four. After Finan was caught by Charlie Presswell at long-on the target was scoring 10 from four balls, which eluded Dart and new man in Sam Griffiths.
Dart said there was nothing to be gained from pondering long over who won or lost … or why. He was much more interested in the positives.
“It was one of those that whichever team lost, you could highlight a few ifs, buts and maybes,” said Dart.
“Charlie’s first century in the first team since joining us in 2018 was a fantastic knock. He really is a class player to have around, when available.”
That’s two defeats in a row for Cornwood, who go into the second half of the season fourth in the table.
Elsewhere, Cornwood’s 3rd XI fell back from second to fourth in the E Division West in the wake of a seven-wicket defeat away to Stoke Gabriel 2nd XI.
Opener Evie Privett made a top score off the bat of 26 before the Wood were skittled for 98.
Privett was the first of two wickets claimed by Stoke’s opening bowler Harriet Duke (2-31).
Once spinners Dan Bullock (5-13) and Kyle Lardner got into the middle order, Cornwood lost wickets regularly. Five getting from 62 to 67 summed it up.
Stoke lost two wickets on 48 in successive balls – Jack de-Vere and Mitch Trewin (33) and Bullock was a goner on 74.
Olly Brown’s 27 not out had the game wrapped up with more than 22 overs unused.
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