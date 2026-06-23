PLYMPTON were left licking their wounds after crashing to a 207-run defeat at Stoke Gabriel.
Abhishek Anand whacked an unbeaten century as the villagers racked up an impressive total of 303 for four in 50 overs. Justin Pringle and Adriaan Maxwell both made half-centuries.
Plympton ran into early problems against Isaac Withington and Maxwell, prompting a steady decline from 41 for one to 57 for five and on to 82 for six, seven AND eight on the way to 96 all out.
Pringle (61) and Tyler Hunter (23) got Stoke away to a 93-run start. Neither knock was flawless, but the chances that presented themselves were difficult to take.
“Justin and Tyler played well when the ball was moving around,” said Jack Tolley, the Stoke Gabriel captain.
“Manny Motswiri, Plympton’s overseas bowled very well with the new ball and could've had Justin and Tyler if they had taken two difficult catches.
“After the ball stopped moving the pitch flattened out, and we got ourselves to 300.”
Hunter’s demise brought Anand in and there he stayed for the next 26 overs.
Anand put away 10 fours and four sixes while making 106 not out from 83 balls faced. He put on 105 for the third wicket with Maxwell and 62 unbroken for the fifth with captain Jack Tolley (26no).
No Plympton bowler took more than one wicket, bowled a maiden over or cost fewer than four runs an over.
Rahul Randev (30) and Harnoop Kalsi (24) were Plympton’s only frontline batters to reach double figures. Tail-ender Oliver Goulder did get to 11.
Withington (3-22) and Maxwell (2-46) did the initial damage with the ball for Stoke. Pringle (2-18) and Will Culver (2-8) kept up the good work.
“Randev came out aggressively but once he was out they couldn't build any partnerships and, frankly, gave their wickets away,” said Tolley.
Harry Kandampully, the Plympton captain, said: “We were completely outplayed by Stoke who showed us how it should be done.
“We didn't bowl, field, or bat well enough. We have to move on to Seaton next.”
Stoke Gabriel now occupy Plympton’s former spot in second place. But with just 17 points between the top four – Seaton, Stoke, Bideford and Plympton – that could change quickly, especially as Plympton face Seaton this Saturday.
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