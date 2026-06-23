CORNWOOD came a seven-wicket cropper when they ran into Exeter in the top-four tussle at Oak Park.
The Wood, third in the table on the morning of the match, were all out for 102 in the 38th of their 50-overs allocation. Batting first was difficult on a challenging surface.
Exeter knocked off the runs with the minimum of inconvenience to move-up from third to fourth at Cornwood’s expense.
Exeter’s Josh Nott (3-29) and South African pacer Cameron Fraser had Cornwood under the cosh at 25 for four in the ninth over.
Matt Skeemer, the Cornwood captain, was already in residence by then and batted out the rest of the innings for a top score of 37. Only former skipper Elliott Staddon (16) supplied worthwhile support.
Oawis Ahmad (2-21) and Sam Read (2-19) kept chiselling away at the bottom half of the order. Fraser (3-17) needed nine balls at the end to wrap things up.
Opener Oli Gribble top scored for Exeter with 54 as they hurtled along to win with more than 29 overs to spare. He hit four fours – three in the same over from Skeemer – and four sixes.
A stand of 66 for the second wicket with caretaker captain Seb Linnitt (43) had the game safely won for Exeter. Fraser and Robin Fern dealt with the last handful of runs needed.
Skeemer said losing the toss and batting first was a disadvantage, but there was more to the result than the flip of a coin.
“Exeter were much better at all three parts of the game and there’s not really a lot more to it than that,” said Skeemer “They comfortably deserved to win.”
Meanwhile, Cornwood 2nd XI put their defeat by Brixham behind them with a 69-run derby win over Plymouth 2nd XI.
It was a timely win for the Wood as it hoisted them ahead of Plymouth and Kingsbridge into second place behind unbeaten C West leaders Ipplepen. Plymouth drop down from third to fifth in the C West standings.
Cornwood’s middle-order batters delivered the goods on the way to a 45-over total of 231 for seven on the Mount Wise ground.
There was a brief stutter after second-wicket pair Ben Griffiths (35) and Charlie Farmer (20) were parted when three wickets fell in eight balls for just four runs scored.
Arron Richards (44) and Ayaan Chatterjee (21) repaired the damage with a stand of 71, then Matt Puttock smashed 64 not out from 28 balls in the rush for runs at the end.
James Hulbert (1-70) suffered most while Puttock totted up seven sixes and three fours.
Plymouth bowlers Evan Burke (1-33), Maggie Haffenden (2-27) and Azir Rahamanzi (1-16) were spared the brutal treatment meted out by Puttock.
Plymouth had some rebuilding work to do after dipping to 20 for three in the third over.
Pete Evans (35) and Tom Hughes (16) took the first steps towards a fightback before Charlie Carwardine (3-26) split them up.
A succession of Plymouth batters got in, got into the teens and got out without making it past 20 as the reply meandered along.
By the time tail-ender Freddie Lown made 26 it was too late to make a difference. Charlie Martyn (2-25) and acting captain Alex Robinson (2-18) were among the Cornwood wicket takers as Plymouth were bowled out for 162.
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