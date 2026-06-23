IVYBRIDGE lost for only the second time this season when they went down by eight wickets to visiting Heathcoat.
An all-out total of 148 always looked a tricky task to defend, and so it proved as Heathcoat cantered home with more than 18 overs to spare.
Ivybridge had not lost in the league since the second Saturday of the season when Bridestowe & Belstone turned them over by 15 runs. This defeat dropped them down from third to fourth place.
Dinesh Raheja top scored for Ivybridge with 61 not out from 132 balls faced – five fours, countless dots – and Harry Solomon chipped in 30 towards a fifth-wicket stand of 60.
Raheja went in early after skipper and opener Adam Huxtable was dismissed in the second over for a first-baller by Matt Knight (2-25).
Losing South African batter Mickey Copeland to a run-out, when he was on six, did Ivybridge no favours at all. Neither side dipping from 112 for five to 118 for eight under pressure from Dan Pugsley (3-28).
Lewis Clarke hung around to make 17 at the end before two wickets in two balls for Tom Hatton (2-27) closed the innings.
Heathcoat’s run chase was a perfunctory affair rarely interrupted by wickets falling or maiden overs.
Hatton (77) and Jeremy Bedford (57no) made the outcome inevitable with an opening stand of 124. Dan Butler then Jamie Drew helped Bedford take Heathcoat the rest of the way.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge 2nd XI crushed Yelverton by seven-wickets in a one-sided affair at Langton Park.
Rob Grove’s top score of 44 was the only knock of note in Yelverton’s total of 77 all out. Take out 21 extras and there was not a lot from the rest. Six batters failed to score a run between them.
Farzad Safi (4-26) struck for Ivybridge up top, Owen Howard (3-39) got into the early order and Dylan Squire (3-9) dealt with what was left!
Ivybridge lost wickets at 12, 57 and 59 during the 22 overs needed to wipe out the target.
Josh Bullock made 29, Sam Northmore chipped in 18 and the not-outers were Nisapthan Sarvanane and Alife Lewis-Frost on 10 and 14 respectively.
Elsewhere, Ipplepen’s winning run at the top of the C Division West continued with a seven-wicket cruise over Kingsbridge.
The Pens have won all seven games to start – they were rained-off against Abbotskerswell on day one – which has given them a 38-point lead over distant chasers Cornwood 2nd XI.
Kingsbridge found run-making a challenge against frugal bowling from Henry Alsop (2-25), Warrick Green (also 2-25) and latterly Jono Colegate (1-6).
Opener Freddie Ford made 34 and third man in James Fletcher was unbeaten on 41 when Kingsbridge were bowled out for 142.
Ipplepen lost wickets at 68, 82 and 142 on the way to victory. Marcus Gadie (24) was first to go, followed by Jamie Ingram and Toby Alsop (23). In at the end were Toby Holroyd on 66 not out – 11 four and a six – with Colegate (0no).
Lastly, Cornwood 3rd XI snatched Babbacombe’s unbeaten record at the top of the E West table when they defeated them by seven wickets on Delamore Park.
Babbacombe, inaugural winners of the Tolchards team-of-the-month award in May for an unbeaten start to the season, laboured 156 all out in the 43rd of their 45 overs.
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