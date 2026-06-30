ALFIE Slough was announced last week as the latest player to join the ranks at Ivybridge Town.
The Greens have had plenty of comings and goings already this off-season with Slough now arriving from Wellington AFC.
In the words of the club’s social media pages, he “brings explosive power and a proven goalscoring threat to our squad. Adding a physical presence and clinical edge to our frontline.”
Prior to Slough, Chris Harvey and Kane Gregory both returned to the club having primarily played for Newton Abbot Spurs in 2025/26.
Slough has signed on in time for the first of the Ivies’ pre-season games, which sees them visit St Austell on Saturday, July 4.
Following that, they face Millbrook AFC away (Weds 8), Callington Town home (Sat 11), Willand Rovers away (Tues 14), Elburton Villa home (Sat 18) and the final clash is at home against Teignmouth AFC (Mon 20).
Talking of fixtures and those for the upcoming Western League campaign have been finalised but not fully published yet.
That being said, some teams have shared theirs online and so we already know a few key dates for the diaries of those associated with Ivybridge Town.
The Greens lost 2-0 both home and away in their Devon derby clashes with Buckland Athletic last term and will first reignite this rivalry in Newton Abbot on Wednesday, October 14.
In 2025/26, they met on Boxing Day but that won’t be the case this time around, the reverse fixture at Erme Valley being scheduled for Saturday, January 9, instead.
Tavistock AFC have also posted their calendar on social media following their relegation back to step five.
Their games against the Lambs are in relatively quick succession, first hosting them on Tuesday, October 6, before making the journey to Langsford Park on Saturday, November 21.
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