PLYMOUTH Argyle will kick off the new 2026/27 Sky Bet League One season on home soil following the announcement of the fixtures by the English Football League.
Tom Cleverley's side, who narrowly missed out on reaching the play-offs last season, will start their latest campaign by entertaining Stockport County on Saturday, August 15.
A week later they travel to Wycombe Wanderers, before rounding off the month with the visit of Bradford City.
Former Premier League champions Leicester City offer the first test of a busy September. The Pilgrims travel to the King Power on the 1st, before heading to Doncaster Rovers four days later. Barnsley are in town on the 12th, before the long trek to Blackpool (19th) and then a home date with Burton Albion (26th).
October sees Argyle have three home fixtures, as well as three away fixtures with Leyton Orient (3rd), AFC Wimbledon (10th), Huddersfield Town (17th), Stevenage (20th), Cambridge United (24th) and Reading (31st) providing the opposition over the month.
Trips to familiar foes in Sheffield Wednesday (14th) and Wigan Athletic (28th) are sandwiched with a home encounter against Peterborough United (21st) in November.
League One newcomers Bromley provide the first opposition in December when they visit Home Park on the 1st. Ahead of the busy festive period, Argyle tackle Notts County on the 12th, followed by a home date with Mansfield Town (19th).
Cleverley's side travel to Oxford United on Boxing Day, before MK Dons visit on the 29th and Luton Town two days later.
January continues with a trip to Huddersfield Town on the 16th, followed by home clashes with Stevenage (19th) and Cambridge United (23rd), rounding off the month at Reading on the (30th).
The second half of the season throws up some mouth-watering encounters with former top flight clubs Leicester City (Feb 9th), Sheffield Wednesday (Feb 27th), Blackpool (Apr 17th) and Wigan Athletic (May 1) all heading to Devon.
2026/27 SKY BET LEAGUE ONE FIXTURES
AUGUST
Sat 15 Stockport County (H)
Sat 22 Wycombe Wanderers (A)
Sat 29 Bradford City (H)
SEPTEMBER
Tue 1 Leicester City (A)
Sat 5 Doncaster Rovers (A)
Sat 12 Barnsley (H)
Sat 19 Blackpool (A)
Sat 26 Burton Albion (H)
OCTOBER
Sat 3 Leyton Orient (A)
Sat 10 AFC Wimbledon (H)
Sat 17 Huddersfield Town (H)
Tue 20 Stevenage (A)
Sat 24 Cambridge United (A)
Sat 31 Reading (H)
NOVEMBER
Sat 14 Sheffield Wednesday (A)
Sat 21 Peterborough United (H)
Sat 28 Wigan Athletic (A)
DECEMBER
Tue 1 Bromley (H)
Sat 12 Notts County (A)
Sat 19 Mansfield Town (H)
Sat 26 Oxford United (A)
Tue 29 Milton Keynes Dons (H)
JANUARY
Fri 1 Luton Town (H)
Sat 9 Mansfield Town (A)
Sat 16 Huddersfield (A)
Tue 19 Stevenage (H)
Sat 23 Cambridge United (H)
Sat 30 Reading (A)
FEBRUARY
Sat 6 Bradford City (A)
Tue 9 Leicester City (H)
Sat 13 Doncaster Rovers (H)
Sat 20 Barnsley (A)
Sat 27 Sheffield Wednesday (H)
MARCH
Sat 6 Stockport County (A)
Sat 13 Wycombe Wanderers (H)
Sat 20 Peterborough United (A)
Fri 26 Luton Town (A)
Mon 29 Notts County (H)
APRIL
Sat 3 Milton Keynes Dons (A)
Sat 10 Oxford United (H)
Tue 13 Burton Albion (A)
Sat 17 Blackpool (H)
Sat 24 AFC Wimbledon (A)
Tue 27 Leyton Orient (H)
MAY
Sat 1 Wigan Athletic (H)
Sat 8 Bromley (A) [12.30pm]
ALL FIXTURES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.
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