WES Harding has admitted “it’s nice to be wanted” after completing a permanent return to Plymouth Argyle and setting his sights on promotion next season.
The versatile defender has signed a two-year contract with the Pilgrims after spending the final three months of last season on loan from Millwall, where he was subsequently released.
Harding quickly became an important figure at Home Park, making 12 League One starts and two substitute appearances as Argyle narrowly missed out on a play-off place by just two points.
Speaking after sealing his return, the 29-year-old said: “It’s nice to be wanted. I think every player wants that; you want people calling your agent’s phone, or your phone.
“It has been nice that I have been wanted, but it’s a mutual thing: I want to be here too. I have had a lot of conversations over the past couple of weeks, so I’m just happy that I’m finally here.”
Harding admitted Argyle’s strong finish to the campaign played a major role in his decision to return permanently.
“How we ended last season has obviously played its part in my thoughts to be here,” he said. “It was a really joyful period pushing. I really believed we were going to get into the play-offs. It didn’t happen, but we are hoping we can have some success next year.”
The former Rotherham United promotion winner made clear the club’s ambitions for the upcoming season.
“We can go up, that’s the plan, that’s the focus,” Harding said. “We want to get promoted. It starts on day one of pre-season.”
Argyle head coach Tom Cleverley has also named Harding as the club’s vice-captain, with Joe Edwards remaining captain.
Harding said: “It’s an honour really. I like having responsibility; it suits my characteristics as a player and as a person. When the gaffer mentioned it, I was honoured to hear it and I’m looking forward to stepping into that role.”
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