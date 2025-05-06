A FIVE-wicket haul from spinner Josiah Caunter set Cornwood 2nd XI on course for a runaway win over Plymstock in the C Division West.
Matt Puttock and Adam Goodliffe (2-7) had a wicket each at the top of the order, and it was Caunter and Caunter almost all the way after that.
Josiah Caunter claimed five Plymstock wickets for just eight runs and there were two more for brother Jacob (2-6) as Plymstock were skittled for a paltry 51, five batters not scoring at all.
Josh Goodliffe was the only Cornwood loss before Robin Dart (32no) and Stanley Baker (8no) wrapped-up a nine-wicket win in the eighth over.
Dart, the Cornwood captain, described the win as ‘a perfect start’ to a season he hopes will end in a long-awaited promotion.
Dart added: “We know what can happen if you don't take it away from the defending team early. Thankfully, this year, we were able to do just that.”