CORNWOOD CC reined in North Devon before too much damage was done to get the Premier Division season up and running with a six-wicket win.
North Devon, who were asked to bat first, raced to 106 without loss in the first 10 overs as openers Jay Rothery and Fred King whacked the bowing all around the ground – and out of it at times.
Rothery’s 70 came off 35 balls – 10 fours, four sixes – while King made 54 off 49 with nine boundaries.
Three wickets fell in the space of 10 balls – including dangerman Jack Moore to Wood skipper Elliott Staddon – which slowed things down a bit.
Lee Baker spun his way to figures of five for 34, and Staddon took three for 28, as North Devon were bowled out for 209.
Cornwood saw off the bowling threat from Moore and pro Roshan Lakmal from one end and trotted along at five an over at the other. Apart from losing opener Ben Privett in the first over, there were no real scares along the way.
Ben Beaumont (24) and Chris Parker (22) set up the chase, which Matt Skeemer (68no) and Ryan Rickard (68no) finished with an unbroken fifth-wicket stand of 135.
Jack Popham (2-57) was the only North Devon bowler to take more than one wicket.
Staddon said he was starting to question his own decision to put North Devon in when they were a hundred for none. He added: “However, I was so pleased with how we pulled it back to take 10 wickets for 103.
“Lee Baker superb with the ball and took important wickets that got us back in control of the game.
“Matt Skeemer and Ryan Rickard then setting a club record fourth-wicket partnership of 135 meant we got the chase done comfortably.
“It was a nice way to start with things moving into what will be a tough game at Exeter this Saturday.”