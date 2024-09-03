IVYBRIDGE rounded off their promotion-winning season in the Tolchards DCL C Division West with a convincing seven-wicket win over Kingsbridge.
The Bridge were already assured of promotion going into the final game of the season as second-placed Paignton were unable to catch them for the one place going up.
James Fletcher, in at six for two in the second over, top-scored for Kingsbridge with 112 in their total of 217 for nine.
Fletcher was involved in stands that added 179. Support came from Freddie Weir (23) and Farzad Safi (25).
Ivybridge spinner Adam Huxtable led the bowling effort with four for 18. Lewis Clarke took two for 16.
Ivybridge lost wickets at 16, 60 and 98 during a routine run chase that occupied 33 overs.
Opener Abraham Kopparambil batted through for 93 not out and reached 98 for three with back-up from Zach Dunn (22) and Cebo Tshiki (25).
Harry Solomon (55no) joined in with Kopparambil on the final leg of the chase.