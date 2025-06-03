Whitchurch won the toss and elected to field. A strong wind blew across the ground adding to the difficult conditions. Johnson and Tookey put on an opening stand of 72 before they both went in consecutive overs. This brought Borrow to the crease and his 102 effectively decided the game. His blistering assault on the bowling saw 11 sixes sail into the nearby hedges. A partnership of 129 with Key (30) saw any number of missed catches. Williams (1-27) and McKenzie-Smith (2-37) bowled well and young Brimacombe was tidy behind the stumps.