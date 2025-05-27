IVYBRIDGE CC 1st XI missed out on the chance to go second in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League B Division table when Budleigh Salterton defeated them by 84 runs.
Budleigh were second behind leaders Plymstock in the Saturday morning table but would have traded places with third-placed Ivybridge had they lost at Filham Park.
Although he one-two-three remains the same, Ivybridge are now 14 points behind Budleigh AND have Bovey Tracey and Clyst St George queuing up with them on 55 points.
Budleigh condemned Ivybridge to a brutal afternoon in the field as they amassed 332 for four in 45 overs.
An opening stand of 99 between Lule Domaschenz (46) and Luke Davies was just the warm-up act for what came next!
Davies and Max Mejzner both completed centuries in a second wicket stand of 208. Davies was run out for 123; Mejzner made 113 off just 76 balls.
Ivybridge’s bowling statistics don’t make great reading. However, Arthur Johnson and Lewis Clarke deserve a pat on the back for staying below seven runs an over. There wasn’t a single maiden bowled in the innings.
Scoring at around eight an over from the start was always a tall order for the Bridge. At 141 for four with 10 overs remaining it was just about a done deal.
Harvey Johnson’s 61 off 76 balls was as good as it got for Ivybridge. Tinashe Muchawaya, this season’s overseas player from Zimbabwe, made 50 going in at number eight.
Bits and pieces from Zach Dunn (25) and Arthur Johnson (25) helped Ivybridge to maximum batting points in a total of 248 all out.
Ryan Harris-Cotton and debutant Will Down claimed the bowling praise for Budleigh with four wickets each.
Zimmerman said there was nothing to be gained by worrying about losing to a good side.
“Their top order locked in and it made for a long afternoon chasing leather,” said Zimmerman,
“We batted well as a unit, but didn't quite have enough on the day.
“We won't get too down and will be ready to go again against Bideford this Saturday.”
Elsewhere, a six-wicket haul for JJ Bryant helped bowl Ivybridge 2nd XI to a 41-run win over D West strugglers Babbacombe.
Babbacombe, chasing 239 to win, were 140 for two with 14 overs to go when Bryant came into the attack… and was knocked around for 12 runs.
Aiden Lightowlers was on the way to 73 at the time and veteran Marcus Thompson was approaching 80.
That was as good as it got for Babbacombe as Bryant took at least one wicket in every over he bowled after that – and two in a row to take the last two wickets in the match.
Bryant finished with figures of six for 30 as Babbacombe were bundled out for 197. If Bryant did not get them, Jake Dunn (2-32) probably did.
The Ivybridge total of 238 for eight was constructed around an on-song top four of Sam Kidd (20), Sam Northmore (40), Simon Kidd (72) and Dunn (35). The latter duo put on 85 for the third wicket.
Best of the bowling for Babbacombe was provided by Henry Stubbs (2-44) and Andy Lockyer with two for 45 in his first game after three years out due to injury.