PERHAPS the headline fixture in the South Devon Football League this week was the Division Three Ronald Cup final clash, reports Alastair Muirden.
Taking place at Liverton United’s Halford ground in glorious sunshine, the division’s two standout teams went toe-to-toe. Ashburton and Elburton Villa 3rds finished first and second respectively so it was ultimately fitting that they would meet in this battle for silverware.
This was a cup final that grabbed the supporters’ attention from start to finish. In fact, after just 40 seconds of play, the referee pointed to the spot for a stonewall penalty in favour of Ashburton.
Up stepped Kameron Pouladdej for his first touch of the ball in the game, only for Jack Bamford in the Elburton goal to make a tremendous save with his own opening contribution. The game was end to end and both teams entertained the 150 spectators watching on, who only had to wait 18 more minutes for the first goal and it came from a good strike by Toby Jones.
Ashburton needed a goal to get back into the game but despite lots of half chances, they just could not find the end product required. Instead, Elburton grabbed a second with Matt Squires providing the finishing touch on a neat move.
It remained 2-0 for the majority of the time remaining before Villa grabbed two late goals, Blake Colton and Ash Walker on target, as Ashburton threw the kitchen sink down the other end.
Also, a bit of a fun stat for you all is that Ashburton have only lost four games in all SDFL competitions this season and Elburton Villa are responsible for three of them!
Onto the league action now and Newton Abbot Spurs 2nd XI finally reached the Premier Division summit but they did so in underwhelming circumstances. Totnes and Dartington failed to send a team to The Rec to play Spurs in their final game due to an alleged dispute between the clubs.
As most readers will be aware, failing to fulfil a fixture is a costly decision not only for the guilty club but on this occasion the host club who spent the day preparing the pitch and purchasing food and drink for what would have been a well-supported event.
At the other end of the table, already-relegated Beesands Rovers went out with a bang with a 5–2 win in the South Hams derby versus East Allington United. A Jack Eades hat-trick and singles from Louis Brace and Lewis Ivatts gave the Bees some local bragging rights for the summer in what has been a disappointing season, ultimately being relegated by just one point.
Already-relegated Ivybridge Town 2nd XI lost 8-2 at The Windmill in their final outing.
In Division Two, the newly crowned champions Mount Gould faced East Allington United 2nds twice to close out the year, winning 2-0 away and then 2-1 at home. This winning conclusion sees the Mounties finish nine points clear at the top of the league.
A 10th-placed finish in Division Three is all but finalised for South Brent after they were beaten 2-1 by Newton 66 2nds and 4-1 by Paignton Saints 3rds. They have one game still to come, against Liverton United 2nds, after the time of writing, providing a chance for a winning finish.