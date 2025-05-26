THE Thurlestone GC President’s team travelled to Bigbury on Monday, May 19 for their latest match, reports Liz Line.
There wasn’t much sunshine but the weather remained dry and the cloud gradually cleared. The course was looking in great condition with lots of run following the prolonged spell of dry weather.
Apart from the first and last match, the Thurlestone players had to give their opponent's shots, the last match handicaps were even.
Unfortunately, most of the results didn't go Thurlestone’s way although Heather Spencer played exceptionally well to win her match as did Jane Mason, who halved hers.
A big thank you to Maggie Best for caddying for Sarah Loader who was playing her first match at Bigbury and also thank you to the whole team for their enthusiasm and determination. The ladies look forward to our return fixture in July. Report from Pam Adams team captain.
On Wednesday, 32 ladies played in a Stableford competition in lovely weather. The winner was Heather Spencer (19) with 39 points from Liz Stewart (14) with 37 points. In third place was Maggie Best (21) with 36 points.
There were only two ladies that got a birdie two; Kaz Phillips on the 5th hole and Jane Walker on the 17th.
On Friday, the ladies’ Sheelah Creasy team played the Staddon Heights team at home.
In the three singles matches, Jan Booking and Diane Baker had wins for Thurlestone and in the two Greensome matches, Lesley Davey and team captain Sheila Fairley halved their match. The results were 2.5 apiece but Staddon will get more points for an away match.
Then, on Saturday, the Pro shop ran an Access competition at Thurlestone for juniors. Golf Access is a revolutionary way to introduce new golfers into the game and takes a new player from complete beginner to obtaining a handicap and becoming a member of a golf club.
There were a lot of youngsters taking part and obtaining a qualification which will eventually lead to a club handicap.
100 players took part in the 31st annual charity golf day hosted by Thurlestone on Thursday 15, with the Kingsbridge Estuary Rotary Club.
The sports commentator Steve Rider hosted the day which raised £7,000 to be shared equally between Kingsbridge Care Hub and Children's Hospice South West. Thank you to all who participated and the club look forward to hosting this event again next year.
Thurlestone played their second round of the Kyocera (Annodata of old) match play competition against Yelverton. They had a bye in the first round and then enjoyed a very good win here, 3.5-1.5, in somewhat windy conditions, This is the only national golf club team competition in the UK - The Kyocera Golf Club Classic.
WOMEN’S golf is buzzing at Bigbury Golf Club and Sam Edwards, Club Professional, reports that Amanda Burchell and Nikki Kidd represented their club at the recent Devon Women's Championship at Tiverton, writes Marlene Johnson.
Their excellent play resulted in Bigbury taking second place in the Club Team Challenge. Nikki, after shooting a very creditable 78 gross in the first round, was runner-up in the subsequent Lloyd Williams Salver knock-out competition. Amanda and Nikki have been selected to play for Devon at SW Inter-county week. Congratulations to them - a great result for elite golf at Bigbury!
Amanda and Nikki are not only doing the club proud with their performances on the course, but they have both played a huge part in forming a “ladies get into golf” scheme at the club.
There have been two sessions to date, with both having 14 ladies keen to learn more about the sport and take part in a coaching session. Amanda, Nikki and ladies Captain Mary Wilcox helped club professional Sam run the hour-long coaching session offering tips and advice to help the beginners learn the basics.
The photograph with this report is of a group at one of the sessions. An evening in the sunshine with the backdrop of the sea and some excellent beginner swings, the sessions have got off to a great start and perhaps, a future county star has started their golfing journey.
On the last day of April, there was a big entry for the men’s midweek Stableford. 57 players took to the course which played well for them, resulting in some excellent scores.
Division One was won by Geoff Corbett (13) with a very impressive 40 points.
There were then two players both recording 38 points and on countback, it was Steve Ryder (9) who came second with Rob Miles (10) in third place.
The convincing winner of Division Two with a cracking score of 47 points was Dave Nayor (16)- with this score, Dave will now move into Division One so many congratulations to him.
In second place, with a good score of 40 points, was Howard Simons (19) and yet another countback was needed to decide the third place with both Tim Baskerville (22) and Mel Wix (20) both recording 38 points. The computer showed it was Tim in third place, with Mex Wix fourth.
Dave Naylor (17th), Paul Vaggers (3rd), Tony Bunch (10th) and Paul Edgecombe (10th) were responsible for the birdie twos.