TAVISTOCK CC remain the team to beat in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League A Division, having won three from three and boasting a 10-point lead at the summit.
Their latest victory came at home against Plympton and they head to Torquay & Kingskerswell next, for whom the campaign has been a mixed bag to date.
Other local teams at that level also go on their travels with Hatherleigh, Bovey Tracey and Bridestowe facing Kilmington, Thorverton and Cullompton respectively. Hatherleigh are one of the two teams in close(ish) pursuit of Tavistock with Bovey also having won two and lost one.
Plymouth and Cornwood are both locked together in mid-table with 34 points, the former having beaten the latter last weekend to get up and running for 2025. Cornwood have a tough test up next given that Bradninch & Kentisbeare are out in front with all 60 points available to their name.
Talking of league leaders and Plymstock, who are atop the B Division standings, will be looking to condemn Ipplepen to a third defeat of the season.
Elsewhere, Ivybridge host Budleigh Salterton, Stoke Gabriel are away at Braunton and Bovey Tracey 2nd XI and Abbotskerswell cross paths at The Recreation Ground. Ivybridge are six points off the top whilst Stoke, Bovey and Abbots have won just once so far and will be keen to change that.
C Division West is being led by Cornwood 2nd XI, who are yet to drop a single point, with Ashburton hot on their tails. They meet eighth place and tenth this weekend respectively so they may well move further ahead of the chasing pack.
South Devon against Teignmouth & Shaldon is another matchup at that level worth keeping an eye on, boasting 44 points apiece and with nothing to separate them just yet.
Other fixtures of note in the Devon Cricket League on Saturday include Hatherleigh 2nd XI (1st) and Yelverton Bohemians (8th) in D Division West, Abbotskerswell 2nd XI (4th) vs Cornwood 3rd XI (2nd) in E Division West and Ashburton 2nd XI (6th) vs South Devon 2nd XI (8th) in F Division West.