HALF-centuries from Jim Mawle and Stuart Lipo were not enough to save Chagford from a 26-run defeat by Ivybridge 2nd XI that cost them the D West leadership.
Ivybridge openers Chris Greenhouse (64) and skipper Sam Northmore (58) put on 116 for the first wicket towards the Bridge’s total of 242 for seven.
Duncan Manners-Chapman (28), a former Chagford player, and Alfie Lewis-Frost (30), topped up the total with a sixth-wicket stand of 58.
Chagford bowler Jon Wright accounted for Manners-Chapman and Lewis-Frost on the way to match figures of four for 44.
There was a gap on the Chagford teamsheet where prolific run-getter Richard Hopwood’s name usually appears, which potentially made a difference to the chase.
Mawle (54) and Lipo (52) took the pursuit as far as 158 for five, but with only eight overs to go the asking rate was too high.
Jake Griffiths (37) and Tom Baycock (28) accumulated enough runs to earn to more batting bonus points in a final total of 216 for seven.