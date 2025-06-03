PLYMOUTH 2nd XI moved-up to third in the D West table with an ultimately comfortable 55-run win over Ivybridge on the Mount Wise ground.
James Webb anchored the first half of Plymouth’s innings with 58 off 97 balls – 10 fours, one six, numerous dots – after they had dipped to 46 for five. Owen Howard (6-54) was the most effective Ivybridge bowler.
A stand of 54 with skipper James Toms (31) revived Plymouth, with one of 57 with Sam White (67) who added 61 with Melissa Banks (33) towards a total of 224 for eight.
Fahad Ali (3-24) and Banks (2-37) helped Ivybridge fall to 100 for six.
Other than Sam Northmore (42) and Alfie Lewis-Frost (26) runs were hard to come by for Ivybridge.
Simon Kidd (47) resisted, but ran out of company at the other end, where Sam Burns (3-27) largely swept-up to consign the Bridge to 169 all out.
