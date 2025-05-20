CORNWOOD dipped to a second successive defeat in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division when they went down to a 12-run defeat against Plymouth in a derby nail-biter at Oak Park.
Ethan Guest went in when Plymouth were 109 for seven and carved out a stand of 60 with Hal Kerton that have the team a helping hand to a 50-over total of 195 for nine.
Guest was still there at the end on 42 not out. Those runs proved crucial in the grand scheme of things as Cornwood came up short on 183 all out with more than 10 overs unused.
Defeat dropped Cornwood below halfway in the table and with work to do to rejoin the title race. Their next challenge is a trip to reigning champions Bradninch & Kentisbeare this Saturday.
Plymouth started solidly with an opening partnership of 57 between Rahul Randev (34) and Ben Stein (21). There was a four-wicket wobble, largely prompted by Cornwood captain Elliott Staddon (4-31) with just 12 runs added to the total.
Kerton (35 off 64 balls) shored up one end while wickets fell at the other, at least they did until Guest logged-in. Kerton carried on until Ben Privett (2-23) knocked him over.
Plymouth found Cornwood spinner Lee Baker (10-2-24-1) particularly difficult to get away. Matt Skeemer, Staddon and Jack Ormsby all kept it tight.
Cornwood’s chase was largely in bits and pieces – Skeemer’s 22 was as good as it got in a running total of 74 for four – until Ryan Rickard (41) and skipper Staddon (27) got together. Their 58-run stand reinvigorated the pursuit.
Losing Staddon, George Thompson and Matt Butterworth in the space of nine deliveries reduced Cornwood to 137 for seven. Matt Whalley (3-25) struck twice in three balls.
As long as Rickard remained there was a chance Cornwood could pull it off. Even when he departed, Ormsby (15) and Alex Shutt (11no) kept going.
Although Cornwood had overs in hand, there was no room for error, as Cornwood were reminded when last man Baker was run out by Kerton coming back for a second.
Losing captain Staddon felt it was a game that got away after doing the hard work in the first innings.
“The chase should have been easy but Plymouth ultimately deserved it,” said Staddon.
“We fielded and bowled really well and felt that Plymouth were probably 50 runs light.
“Losing early wickets, which required the middle and lower to pull something out the bag, made it hard work. Losing multiple wickets quickly meant we needed too many come the end.”
Meanwhile, the Cornwood 2nd XI won by 52 runs away at Paignton 2nd XI to make it 60 points from the 60 available at the C Division West summit.
Ashburton remain tucked in behind them following their three-wicket win over Kingsbridge.
Kingsbridge opener James Westlake batted from start to finish for an unbeaten century in Town’s total of 214 for five.
Westlake, who reached three figures in the 45th and final over, put on 53 with James Brown; 80 with James Fletcher (47) and 63 unbroken with Connor Rothwell (27no).
Although wickets were hard to come by, there were two each for Aditya More and Will Coon.
Opener Steve Edmonds compiled a patient 76 that helped Ashburton reach 148 for three on the chase. Nick Martin added another 30, then More (31no) guided Ashes the rest of the way.