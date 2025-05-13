STOKE Gabriel CC raced and chased to a four-wicket win over Ipplepen in the clash at Moor Lane.
Skipper Jack Tolley (49) and Kingsbridge old boy Adriaan Maxwell (43) were at the forefront of the chase to make 199 to win.
Stoke raced to victory with almost 10 overs to spare, despite Ash Harvey’s (4-19) attempts to slow them down. Isaac Withington was 30 not out when the winning runs were dispatched.
Pens’ total of 198 for nine was centered round a stoic knock of 49 from 80 balls posted by Reuben Stanley. There were runs either side from Jono Colgate (30) and Toby Holroyd (40), who put on 74 with Stanley.
There were two wickets each for Withington, Maxwell and Sanjog Dabholkar.
Tolley said keeping Ipplepen sub-200 was a key ingredient in the winning mix. He added: “We made a decision to chase the runs positively which suits our batters
“We have plenty more to give as a team with bat and ball which is exciting.”
Tolley said Maxwell’s debut performance with bat and ball bodes well for the rest of the season.
“Adriaan is going to be exciting to watch this year,” predicted Tolley.
Matt Beasant, Tolley’s opposite number, gave an honest appraisal of Pens’ shortcomings.
“We were nowhere near our best in all three aspects,” said Beasant.
“We were a little under par with the bat, fielded pretty averagely and bowled poorly on the whole.”
Beasant exempted Harvey and Joe Parker from his remarks about the bowling, which was also hindered by losing Aidan Phillips to side strain.
“I think the outcome would've been different had Aidan not been injured, but credit to Jack Tolley, who chanced his arm and got a few away early doors,” said Beasant.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge skipper Josh Zimmerman didn’t lie awake on Saturday night worrying about his side’s three-wicket loss against Clyst St George.
Harry Solomon top scored for the B Division newcomers with 57 in a batting-first total of 206 for six.
Clyst had to chase all the way down the order before hitting the winning runs in the second-to-last over.
For Zimmerman, the fact it was such a close run was the relevant detail.
“It was a cracking game of cricket that could have gone either way,” said Zimmerman.
“Clyst fielded unbelievably and probably saved themselves 40 runs, which won them the game.
“Small margins like that make a difference in this division. But we know we are not far away.”
Zimmerman (24) opened up with Abraham Kopparambil (26) then Zach Dunn (25) and Solomon pushed the score along to 128 for four.
Solomon was the last man out with three balls to go having added a further 46 with Adam Huxtable along the way.
Owain Saville (1-33) and Inder Singh (0-29) kept the runs down for nine overs each. Nathan Wells included Solomon in his stats of two for 35.
Dan Kendall (45) and second-wicket partner Freddie Creer (28) went off in sedate pursuit of the target before Zimmerman turned to spin to winkle them out.
Huxtable (2-37) and Lewis Clarke (3-33) gave little away, although Tom Bunker’s 31 in a hurry moved things along.
Twenty-two to win from the final five overs did not look too onerous, especially after Singh and Andy Donovan took 11 runs off one of them.
Donovan swished Josh Coker for four to win the match and take his tally to 49 not out.