IVYBRIDGE flashed a message to the rest of the B Division that they mean business this season with a 146-run win over Bovey Tracey 2nd XI.
It was Ivybridge’s first game back in the B Division after three seasons in the next one down and suggested they are aiming for the top again this season.
And it was achieved without the services of an overseas player as Ivybridge are making fresh arrangements due to visa issues delaying the arrival of Bamanye Xenexe from South Africa.
Lined up to replace Xenexe is Zimbabwean quick bowler Tinashe Muchawaya, who should be flying in this week.
“We're excited to have Tinashe on board and with another couple of players to come back in we're hopeful of a positive season,” said skipper Josh Zimmerman.
An opening stand of 116 between skipper Josh Zimmerman (67) and Abraham Kopparambil, who made 66 off 57 balls against his former club, pointed Ivybridge towards a total of 211 all out.
It was largely odds and sods after that with Harry Solomon (17), Zach Dunn (16) and Tom Worth (18) all chipping in.
A four-wicket haul for Sam Veal (4-22 off 9) included the prized scalp of Kopparambil. Sam Robbins (3-27) came on as fourth change and had him caught behind in his second over.
Bovey were always in trouble after a nightmare start against Arthur Johnson (2-26) and Josh Coker (2-15). Some regrettable shot selection did not help!
Adam Huxtable (4-13) spun through the middle order, which left Farzad Safi (2-10) to do the sweeping up.
Sam Harvey and Joe Forey with a pair of 14s were the only batters to reach double figures in a total of 65 all out.
Zimmerman said although there is always room for improvement, it was a ‘strong performance’ from a team that executed what they had been working on pre-season.
He added, “Our bowling and fielding was excellent.”
Meanwhile, Stoke Gabriel gave Plymstock a run for their money before going down to a two-wicket defeat.
It seemed Plymstock had done the hard bit by dismissing the South Hams side for 107 in the 31st of their 45 overs. There were two wickets each for Billy Gibson (2-19), skipper Tom Mitch (2-14) and Tyrese Karelse (2-22) and three in eight balls at the end for Alex Barnicott (3-4).
Stoke Gabriel’s only stand of note was one worth 29 for the first wicket between captain Jack Tolley (17) and Dan Duke (10). Isaac Withington, who went in at 65 for six, top scored on 26.
A three-wicket burst by Withington (3-29) had Stoke a wobbly 42 for three in the 11th over. Snajog Dabholkar (3-18) kept the pressure on Plymstock’s middle order.
Bits and pieces from Josh Sumner (21) and Fraser Cowen (16no) got Plymstock over the line in the end with 19 overs to spare.
Tolley said the ‘fight’ his side showed was a positive sign for the rest of the season.
“We were always going to struggle with 107 on the board. However, I can't fault our effort in the field,” said Tolley.
“We gave it a real good fight and had one decision went our way at the end, it would've been interesting to see if Plymstock could get the last few runs with 10 and 11 in.
“A great game to watch but definitely a lot for us to work on.
“Credit to Isaac, Danny Duke and Sanjog, who all bowled brilliantly.
“We have a few players back this week so competition for places will be good for all three sides.”