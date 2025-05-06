EAST Allington United 1st XI were not deterred by their Herald Cup semi-final exit as they enjoyed a league victory on Saturday, April 3.
They lost out to Waldon Athletic via a penalty shootout with the Torquay-based side then winning the final against Kingsteignton Athletic, despite going down to nine men.
Ben Tapper scored the only goal of the game for the Pirates as they overcame Chudleigh Athletic, moving ahead of Waldon and Totnes & Dartington in the standings as a result.
Beesands Rovers were also in action in the South Devon Football League top-flight and they also won by a one-goal deficit, but it was much more high-scoring at 4-3. Louis Brace netted a hat-trick with Jack Eades also on target as Beesands look to battle their way up the table in the final moments of the campaign.
In Division One, rock-bottom Ivybridge Town 2nd XI were beaten 4-0 at Erme Valley by WBB.
Watcombe Wanderers 2nd XI and Upton Athletic 1st XI, both from Torquay, forfeited their games in Division Two, the wins going to home teams Harbertonford and Mount Gould as a result.
Harbertonford move up to seventh with these three points following what is technically their last game of the season, even though they didn’t play, and Paignton Saints and Watcombe will be hoping to catch up to the South Hams side.
Totnes & Dartington 2nd XI and Stoke Gabriel & Torbay Police 2nd XI both won their respective Division Two games to kickstart April.
T&D edged out Kingsteignton 2nds by two goals to one with Ryan Turner and Josh Squires on target. For Stoke, there were goals from Daniel Trezise (3), Adam Blackburn (2) and Max Prestwood in a 6-0 thumping of Paignton Saints 3rds at Coach Road. Both have one game still to play.