THE Devon Cricket League is back and in full flow for the 2025 season, following the opening weekend.
Cornwood CC are one of five teams on the 20-point maximum in the Premier Division after they put North Devon to the sword. They bowled NDCC out for 209 and then chased it down in 43 overs, losing four wickets in the process.
A first away trip of the campaign takes them to an Exeter side who beat Sandford to get up and running for the year.
In the A Division, newly-relegated Bovey Tracey fell to Hatherleigh whilst Tavistock and Bridestowe & Belstone beat Kilmington and Torquay & Kingskerswell respectively.
Bovey return home to welcome the aforementioned Bridestowe with a maiden win in their sights. For Tavi, it is a trip to Cullompton and Hatherleigh head to Thorverton CC.
The Bovey 2nd XI didn’t fare any better in B Division with a six-point defeat to begin the season. Ivybridge were the team to overcome them and they are at the summit as a result, joined on 20 points by Budleigh Salterton and Ipplepen.
Braunton host Bovey on Saturday with Ipplepen vs Stoke Gabriel, Ivybridge vs Clyst St George and Bideford vs Abbotskerswell being three of the other four fixtures in a highly competitive division.
Talking of highly competitive divisions and there are a quartet of teams on 20 points in C Division West, none of whom will cross paths with each other this weekend.
Teignmouth & Shaldon vs Chudleigh is a South Devon clash, South Devon CC themselves are in action, taking on Paignton 2nds plus Cornwood 2nds meet Ipplepen 2nds.
Below the C Division West, intriguing matches include Hatherleigh 2nd XI vs Kenn in D Division West, Abbotskerswell 2nd XI vs Whitchurch Wayfarers in E Division West and Bovey Tracey 3rd XI vs Kingsbridge 2nd XI in F Division West.