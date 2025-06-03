Cornwood Cricket Club is back in business after winning a 52-run victory at Sidmouth in the Tolchards DCL Premier Division.
Cornwood’s total of 201 all out on the Fortfield was worth more than it looked – as Sidmouth found out when they were dismissed for 149 with more than 14 overs unused.
Back-to-back defeats by Plymouth then Bradninch & Kentisbeare had dropped The Wood to third from the bottom of the table.
The Wood still have some catching up to do to rejoin the title race, but climbing two places to sixth is a definite step in the right direction.
Ben Privett, 25, and Chris Parker, 42, made most of the runs that got Cornwood up to 92 for three. There was a brief slow down dealing with Ethan Chiappe (3-45) before George Thompson, 29, Matt Butterworth, 16, and James Richardson, 29, moved the score on again.
Sidmouth’s Matt Hodgson, wicketless in his new-ball spell, returned at the end to take four for 21 to book match figures of four for 39.
In hot pursuit, Sam Elstone and Charlie Gaywood moved Sidmouth’s score along to 41 for one in the first eight overs.
Elstone, fresh from making successive Premier tons against Heathcoat and North Devon, fell lbw to Jack Ormsby, which was the big wicket Cornwood wanted.
E J Cunningham, 42, and Gaywood, 30, got past a hundred in the 16th over as the chase continued almost unabated. Losing five wickets for 26 runs – two to Privett (2-22) changed the course of the game.
Ormsby had overs in the locker and took two more wickets in his second stint to finish with three for 35. Matt Matravers was 20 not out at the end.
Matt Skeemer, who led the side in the absence of skipper Elliott Staddon, said: “All the bowlers were brilliant, as we kept taking wickets and building pressure.”
