JOB done! Ivybridge are steaming back to the Tolchards DCL B Division after a two-season absence following a hard-earned three-wicket win at Ashburton.
The Bridge were as good as promoted going into the game following their runaway win over promotion rivals Paignton 2nd XI seven days earlier. In a division with only one promotion spot, the 19-point lead generated by beating Paignton was as good as promotion in the bag.
Josh Zimmerman, the promotion-winning captain, said there is still more to come from his largely young side.
“We're back heading in the right direction up the divisions and will aim to push-on again next year,” said Zimmerman.
“There's been a real togetherness in the group, with everyone enjoying each other's success
“Five of the lads are aged 20 and under, so they are only going to get better and better over the coming years.
“With so many highlights throughout the year, it's difficult to single out individuals.
“We've had a consistent 12 players to pick from for most of the year and I'm proud of every single one of them who has represented the club.”
A big factor in Ivybridge’s resurgence since they were relegated in 2022 has been the input on and off the field of professional Cebo Tshiki.
The bad news for Ivybridge is the 34-year-old from Cape Town won’t be on the playing roster next season.
“We would have had Cebo back in a heartbeat,” said Zimmerman. Unfortunately, his pro contract in South Africa has ended, which means he will not have played enough First-Class games to renew his visa next year.
“Cebo has been unbelievable over the past three years and leaves the club in a much better place on the field than when he arrived.
“A top player and a great bloke off the field to have around the club too.”
Steve Edmonds top scored for Ashburton with 81 in their total of 203 all out. Along the way there was a stand of 94 for the third wicket with skipper Lloyd White (35). Matt Churchill chipped-in with a run-a-ball 29.
Abraham Kopparambil (3-25) posed problems for Ashes’ middle-order. New-ball operator Josh Coker returned at the end to claim three wickets for a match return of four for 32.
Kopparambil had a claim for man of the match as he top-scored with 72 in the chase. A stand of 85 with Zach Dunn (28) got the pursuit under way.
Matt Coon (3-39) forced Ivybridge to stumble from 113 for one to 120 for four – and there was another pause after a double strike from Churchill. Adam Huxtable (29) was one of the casualties.
Arthur Johnson’s rapid 28 not out – five fours, 19 balls – took Ivybridge over the line.