CORNWOOD 2nd XI kick-started what they hope will be a promotion push out of the C Division West with a 43-run home win over their Paignton counterparts.
The Wood were overtaken by Ashburton on the final bend of last season’s promotion race and missed out on promotion for the second year in a row.
Getting up is skipper Robin Dart’s aim and beating Paignton was a start.
“We are looking forward to a competitive season … again,” said Dart.
Ben Griffiths, back at Cornwood after a spell in the Cornwall League at St Blazey, swiped 102 towards a team tally of 310 for six. Along the way there was a stand of 128 for the third wicket with 15-year-old newbie Josh Brookes (87). Bruno Warwick-James (25) chipped in.
Ben Griffiths showed his class and Josh Brookes, who has moved from Tavistock, showed why you put faith in colts,” said Dart. “He was unlucky not to reach three figures himself.”
Two wickets each for George Woodcock (2-58) and Max Pedley (2-65) were as good as it got for Paignton.
Chasing 300-plus to win looked a tall order, but Paignton gave it a reak crack on a track that stayed very flat.
Best of a solid set of scores in the top half came from Will Denega (123), Neil Hancock (71), Woodcock (26) and Carl McFarlane (35).
After a brief slowdown from 200 for four to 207 for six, Ethan Hancock (28no) and Harry Roberts (33no) batted out the game to reach 267 for six.
Dart said it wasn’t only wicket takers who swung the game, but scoreboard pressure created by opening bowler Andy Bees.
“Andy’s economic nine overs (0-29) meant Paignton had to score at eight runs per over for 36 overs,” said Dart.
“Our bowlers toiled away and broke partnerships at key points.
“The young lads started us off well and the old heads were there to see us over the line.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.