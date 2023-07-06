KINGSBRIDGE hurtled to an eight-wicket win over Ashbuton that keeps them fifth in the mid-season table, writes Conrad Sutcliffe.
Greg Robinson’s run of form with the bat continued for Ashburton with a top score of 58 that got them moving after they had wandered to 43 for.
The genial Kiwi was the last man out for Ashburton having been involved in partnerships that added 129 towards a final tally of 162 all out.
Farzad Safi’s five-wicket haul (5-34) dominated Kingsbridge’s bowling figures. Freddie Weir (2-19) kept it tight with the new ball.
Kingsbridge lost wickets at 26 and 121 on the way to winning the game with more than 10 overs to go.
James Fletcher was second out on 49, which left James Ellis (51no) and skipper Freddie Ford (33no) to tidy up the loose ends.