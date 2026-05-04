CORNWOOD skipper Matt Skeemer picked up two Exmouth wickets in the 10.3 overs of Premier play possible at Oak Park.
The men out in Exmouth’s tally of 21 for two were Devon captain James Horler for a quick 22 – mostly scored off Elliott Staddon – and Cameron Kidd.
Pakistani new boy Mohsin Khan only bowled three balls before the bails were lifted.
The Corns are away to Paignton this Saturday.
Elsewhere in the top-flight, Tavistock managed 10.1 overs against defending Premier champions Bradninch & Kentisbeare before umpires Bill Martin and Paul Smith decided enough was enough.
Ahmad Hasan, Tavistock’s Pakistani professional, had just dismissed B&K opener and captain Gary Chappell for 17 when the rain swept in.
Dan Hardy was 25 not out and Theo Lamey thudded James McGahey for two sixes and a four on the way to 17 not out from seven deliveries in a total of 62 for one.
The defending Premier champions are away to Exmouth this Saturday whilst Tavistock host Sidmouth.
Meanwhile, Ivybridge captain Adam Huxtable praised his bowlers for their efforts in a curtailed A Division game against North Devon in the Sandhills at Instow.
North Devon got as far as 228 for five in 47 overs – further than anyone else in the entire league – thanks largely to a second-wicket stand of 133 between Tom Ansell (82) and Jack Moore (78).
Moore added another 36 with the middle order after Harry Solomon (2-29) spun out former Devon opener Ansell.
Said Huxtable: “I was very happy with the shift the lads put in.
“Josh Coker (1-43 off 9) and Mickey Copeland (2-44) bowled tidy spells – and Tom Worth (0-43) was very unlucky to not take a wicket or two.
“Had we taken our chances, I feel that we could have restricted them further.”
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